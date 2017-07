Learn about snakes at Discovery Park of America exhibit

UNION CITY, Tenn. –Put on your thinking cap and enjoy an educational event this weekend.

Saturday, July 15, the Discovery Park of America in Union City will host World Snake Day.

At the event, you can learn all about characteristics that help snakes survive in our world.

Those sessions begin at 11:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. in the ATA Exhibit Hall.

It’s free with park admission.

For more information, call the park at (731) 885-5455.