The Lions look to reload in first year under Daniel Duncan

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Scotts Hill Lions have a new leader in Daniel Duncan, he takes over for Michael Stroup who left for the USJ coaching job. Last season the Lions were 9-4 and lost in the quarterfinals in the playoffs. But this year they return about half his starters on both sides of the ball. So youth won’t be too much of a problem. But as far as changing things up, the Lions won’t do much. Like they say, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it and Duncan plans to keep his team moving in the right direction.

“We’ll continue to be aggressive defensively,” Duncan said. “Really excited about it offensively, just trying to find a running back and quarterback, but what we’ve seen today in this camp, looks like we might have found it.”

Last year the Lions pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the season taking down the undefeated Adamsville Cardinals. But to everyone in that locker room, that was no upset. This season, the they are out to prove they are no joke once again.

“We were a spread team, but we also had over 2,000 yards rushing as well on the season, and I don’t intend on changing that as well,” Duncan said.

Scotts Hill will kick off their season against Lewis County, a team they sent home in the playoffs last year.