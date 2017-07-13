Men charged in Alamo shooting appear in court

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Two men arrested and charged with attempted murder in a Tuesday night shooting in Alamo went before a judge Thursday.

Alamo police responded Tuesday to Cypress Road where they say 10 shots were fired at a victim’s car.

The victim was transported to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital with minor injuries.

Ethan Webb, 21, is the accused gunman. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Also arrested was Hector Martinez-Perez, 27, who police say was driving the vehicle. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Both men have been charged with attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment and possession of a weapon during a dangerous felony.

Both are scheduled for a hearing at 9 a.m. Tuesday.