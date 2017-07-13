Mother and daughter charged in deadly stabbing make court appearance

JACKSON, Tenn.-A mother and daughter charged in a deadly stabbing on June 21, appear in Jackson City Court, Thursday afternoon.

30-year-old Ebony Pruitt is charged with second degree murder in the death of her boyfriend, Kelset Price, 34.

Her mother, 53-year-old Vernetta Pruitt, is charged with tampering with evidence for allegedly taking evidence from the house and disposing it in the front yard of a neighboring home.

In court Thursday, the district attorney and the lawyers of the defendants questioned investigators about what evidence could be used in this case.

“We looked at, reviewed, the body camera footage from those officers that were first on the scene, listened to the 911 calls, walked through the scene, looked at the blood evidence that was there,” said Sgt. Chris Chestnutt of the Jackson Police Department.

The judge then sent the case to the Madison County grand jury. The Pruitts next court date is set for October 10.

A motion was also denied to lower each of their bonds, leaving Ebony Pruitt’s bond at $150,000 and Vernetta Pruitt’s at $15,000.