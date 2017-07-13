Mugshots : Madison County : 7/12/17 – 7/13/17

1/20 Kelly Blankenship Smoking paraphernalia multiple violations

2/20 Anthony Tweedy Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

3/20 Barry Hodge DUI, violation of implied consent law

4/20 Hernan Molano Failure to appear



5/20 Bobby Clemmer Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/20 Chase Kemp Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

7/20 Cherica Tate Hold for other agency

8/20 Christina Newsom Failure to pay fines by defendants



9/20 Daricus Harvey Contempt of court, violation of probation, schedule II drug violations

10/20 Demetrious Taylor Violation of community corrections

11/20 Glen Payne Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

12/20 Jessica Gonzalez Theft over $1,000



13/20 Lakeisha Nelson Violation of probation

14/20 Wesley Hill Driving on revoked/suspended license

15/20 Marcus Clark Failure to appear

16/20 Montrel Harris Violation of probation



17/20 Raheem Burt Failure to appear

18/20 Penni Estes Shoplifting

19/20 Shatara Johnson-McGee No charges entered

20/20 Tajae McGee-Dilworth No charges entered









































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/12/17 and 7 a.m. on 7/13/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.