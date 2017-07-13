UPDATE: Victim in North Jackson shooting dies at hospital

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Police Chief Julian Wiser said the man shot Thursday morning in North Jackson died at the hospital.

Officers said the shooting happened around 4:50 a.m. Thursday on East University Parkway. Police said the victim is a black man in his early 20s.

Investigators said they do not have anyone in custody in connection with the shooting.

East University Parkway is currently closed due to the investigation. Wiser said officers plan to be on the scene for several hours.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.