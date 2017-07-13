Strong Thunderstorms Possible Friday

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. Thursday

Another hot and humid day across West Tennessee with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and thunderstorms coolded things down across parts of McNairy, Hardin, Benton, and Decatur counties but very few other areas in West Tennessee have had rain today. A cold front will move toward West Tennessee tomorrow giving us a slightly better chance for rain with a potential that some thunderstorms become strong.

TONIGHT

Temperatures will be slow to cool down once again tonight with overnight lows in the lower to middle 70s. There’s a 20% chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm overnight with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies and light winds from the southwest.



Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return tomorrow – another hot and humid day with highs in the 90s that could feel like they’re close to 105°F at times . A couple of the thunderstorms that develop during the afternoon and evening could be strong or even severe with West Tennessee under a marginal (1 out of 5) risk for severe weather. Any thunderstorms that develop could produce strong winds and hail.

Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and stay with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com