Suspect in custody after Jackson liquor store robbery

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police say a suspect in a Thursday morning robbery is in custody after being tracked down to his hiding spot in an abandoned home.

A liquor store on Whitehall Street was robbed around 9:30 a.m., according to the Jackson Police Department.

Police say witnesses reported seeing the suspect flee on foot.

Officers determined the suspect had fled to an abandoned house on Labelle Street.

SWAT officers and a police K-9 were able to track the suspect to his hiding spot in the attic of the abandoned home, according to police.

The suspect is now in custody.