Tennessee Vietnam Veterans Wall visits Jackson, Friday and Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn.-The Chattanooga Chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America is setting up a wall to honor the veterans.

The wall is called the Tennessee Vietnam Veterans Wall and will be on display Friday and Saturday at Walmart north on Empiorum Drive.

This is the third wall the group has had since they began in 1994. There are 1,291 names on the wall, with 125 of them from the West Tennessee area.

This is the group’s last stop before they head to their annual conference.