Traffic Director / Sales Assistant

WBBJ, in Jackson Tennessee, is seeking a Traffic Director/Sales Assistant. The ideal candidate must posses exceptional organizational skills and computer skills, be able to perform well under pressure, be able to meet a daily deadline while maintaining a professional and friendly attitude. The Traffic Director/Sales Assistant will produce the daily program log, manage traffic records and commercial inventory, assist local account executives and national rep firm as well as input commercial schedules. If you’re ready for a challenging career and can meet the criteria outlined above, send your resume, by July 31st, to:

Toni Hutch

WBBJ

346 Muse St.

Jackson, Tennessee 38301

or email to:

ahutch@wbbjtv.com

WBBJ/ABC & CBS is an equal opportunity employer. WBBJ encourages members of minority groups and women to apply for this position. WBBJ seeks your help in referring qualified applicants to us. If you know of any organization(s) which may be of assistance in our EEO efforts, please advise.