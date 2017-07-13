Trump taps Tennessee Senate leader, 3 more to judgeships

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – President Donald Trump has nominated Tennessee Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris and three others to federal district court judgeships.

On Thursday, Trump nominated Norris for judge in western Tennessee.

The Collierville Republican was first elected to the Senate in 2000 and has been majority leader since 2007. He works in the Memphis office of Adams and Reese LLP.

Trump also nominated Thomas Lee Robinson Parker in western Tennessee. He’s a shareholder in the Memphis office of Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz P.C.

In middle Tennessee, Trump nominated William L. “Chip” Campbell, Jr. and Eli J. Richardson.

Campbell is a member in the Nashville office of Frost Brown Todd LLC. Richardson is a member in the Nashville office of Bass, Berry & Sims PLC.

The appointments require Senate confirmation.