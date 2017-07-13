UT AgResearch Center hosts 29th annual Summer Celebration & Plant Sale

JACKSON, Tenn. — The people that came to the Summer Celebration on Thursday left with a little more knowledge about gardening as well as a few things to spruce up their own gardens.

“We’ve been here since the first one, which was 25 to 30 years ago — hadn’t missed one yet,” David Levy, owner of Willow Oaks Flower Farm, said.

Thursday was the 29th annual Summer Celebration and Plant Sale at the AgResearch and Education Center on Airways Boulevard in Jackson. This year they expect almost 3,000 people to attend. Each year they showcase vendors from all over West Tennessee and bring in experts to speak on a theme.

“Our theme is savvy solutions for landscape challenges, so all of our talks are around that theme,” said Ginger Rowsey, communications specialist with UT Institute of Agriculture. “How can you take a challenging part of your lawn or garden and make it look great?”

They sold everything from potted plants to produce and lawn decorations. You could even bring in bugs and weeds to be looked at by experts to tell you exactly what’s in your yard. But gardening isn’t just about making your lawn look good for the neighbors.

“Gardening is really good for you. It’s great physical activity. Being outside, it makes you feel better,” Rowsey said.

Organizers say the yearly event brings value to the community.

“I think the key thing today is that people that come here today realize we are a good value. What we’re doing is important,” Research and Education Center Director Bob Hayes said. “It meets needs that people have.”