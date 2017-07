WEATHER UPDATE

SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED ACROSS MUCH OF THE MID-SOUTH INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK. RAINFALL COVERAGE WILL INCREASE ON FRIDAY AND SATURDAY AS A WEAK COLD FRONT MOVES SOUTH ACROSS THE AREA. A FEW STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE FRIDAY AND SATURDAY WITH THE PRIMARY HAZARDS BEING GUSTY WINDS, DANGEROUS LIGHTNING AND LOCALIZED HEAVY RAINFALL. RAIN CHANCES WILL SHIFT SOUTH OF I-40 SUNDAY AND MONDAY IN THE WAKE OF THE WEAK FRONT.

TEMPERATURES WILL TOP OUT IN THE LOWER 90S THROUGH FRIDAY WITH MAXIMUM HEAT INDICES BETWEEN 98 AND 104 DEGREES. OVERNIGHT LOWS WILL BE IN THE LOW TO MID 70S. SLIGHTLY COOLER TEMPERATURES ARE ANTICIPATED THIS WEEKEND WITH HIGHS NEAR 90 DEGREES AND LOWS IN THE MID 60S TO LOWER 70S.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com