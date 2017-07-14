Carroll Co. Humane Society to host fundraiser with Maggie Moo’s ice cream

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Calling all animal lovers! One local shelter is preparing for a weekend of fundraisers to help furry friends find their homes.

A Maggie Moo’s truck will sell ice cream Saturday outside the Carroll County Humane Society. All money raised will fund the nonprofit shelter.

The Maggie Moo’s ice cream truck will be at the shelter from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Caty Clark says the shelter sees a high number of black dog and cat intakes and tells us why they are less likely to be adopted.

“There is like what they call ‘black-dog syndrome,’ which means they do have a harder time finding homes,” Clark said. “They get kind of overlooked. Some of our longest-term dogs and cats are black cats.”

Clark says the shelter will periodically run deals on black cats and dogs.