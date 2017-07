Carroll Co. woman who pleaded guilty to embezzlement last month, sentenced

JACKSON, Tenn.-A Carroll County woman is sentenced for embezzling from her former employer.

Anita Lane was sentenced to 11 years at 30 percent for embezzling more than $250,000 from her former employer in north Jackson, The Markham Company. Last month, Lane entered a guilty plea to a Class B felony.

She was originally charged with a more serious count, but agreed to a plea deal to the lesser count.