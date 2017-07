City of Whiteville to host 2nd Annual Community Day

WHITEVILLE, Tenn. –Get outside for free food, games, and fun this weekend.

Saturday, July 15, the City of Whiteville will host its 2nd Annual Community Day.

That’ll run from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Whiteville City Park.

At the event, you can enjoy free food, drinks, games, and water activities.

Organizers say they want to unite the community and come together for a fun and peaceful day.

For more information, call (731) 506-7246.