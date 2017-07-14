Drum Corps International makes stop in West Tennessee

MARTIN, Tenn.-Drum Corps International held their competition Friday night in Martin.

Each year, more than 8,000 students audition for the fewer 3,500 positions available in the corps.

The corps travels all over the country looking for the best talent.

The annual Drum Corps International tour is made up of more than 100 events throughout North America.

“Oh, it’s so much energy and so much fun, these kids are so talented and they put in so much work, it’s a lot of fun,” said Scott Gray, father of

Drum Corps member.

The group will make two more stops in Tennessee. On will be in Knoxville on July 19, The next will be in Nashville on July 28.

The World Championship Finals for Drum Corps International is on August 12 in Indianapolis.