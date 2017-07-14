Dyersburg looking to keep moving forward despite the youth on the team

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg head coach Bart Stowe said his team will be young this season after graduating a slew of players. But like they say in sports, next man up and that’s something the Trojans will have to do this season if they look to make another playoff run.

“Well we’ll be very youthful, we had a big senior class last year, but this year is going to be an exciting bunch,” Stowe said. “A bunch of young hungry young men that are working hard, that we’re excited about getting them out here on the turf or playing field and getting after it.”

With the task of preparing new players, the Trojans will also have to prepare themselves for a much different schedule due to a classification change.

“Got a brand new schedule in front of us, moved up in classification and it’s going to be really challenging but you know what, our guys are going to compete hard because they always do,” Stowe said. “They expect the challenge and their going to get after it and I expect great things out of them.”

The Trojans will kick things off with MLK Prep out of Memphis week one.