Eagles look to get back to their winning ways

JACKSON, Tenn. — Last season The Jackson Christian Eagles informed Todd Roland he would no longer be the head coach, and taking his spot was Darby Palmer. Since the hire Palmer has seen an increase in kids showing up to play this year, which he says is a great thing. But he also says the Eagles will be young, but it doesn’t mean they aren’t working hard to get back to their winning ways.

“We’re looking to lay the foundation for years to come,” Palmer said. “We want to get back to the Eagles of the early 2000’s and that’s what we’re talking about is laying that foundation, being above the line every single day. Getting one percent better, because if we do that every day, every single day, that’ll correlate to wins on Friday nights.”

Each day Palmer steps on the practice field he brings a ton of energy, something that is rubbing off on his players.

“I’m a high energy guy and I think kids feed off that,” he said. “They feed off that with how they act with each other, relationship wise as well.”

The Eagles will open up the season against TCA and Palmer said his team won’t need any additional motivation for an in town rivalry game.