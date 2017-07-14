Gary’s Goodbye: Co-workers reflect on good times with Gary

JACKSON, Tenn. — Friday is Gary Pickens’ last day at WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News. We sat down with some of his colleagues to talk about their time working with Gary.

“He just makes you laugh all the time,” WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News anchor Tom Britt said.

Britt has known Gary for nearly four decades. They both worked in radio before coming to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News.

“You just never know what he’s going to say,” Britt said. “He has a comeback for everything that you say.”

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Anchor Brad Douglass met Gary in 1986 when they teamed up for a morning show in radio. “He was the straight guy and I was the funny guy,” Douglass said. “You know what — when it comes down to it, it should have been the other way around.”

Douglass said Gary always has a story and every story has a punch line. “He is a cut-up,” Douglass said. “He is a joker, and anybody that knows him knows he’s got a million stories to tell you.”

Gary joined the weather team at WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News in February 1988, nearly 30 years ago. He helped track deadly tornadoes that ripped through Madison County in 1999, 2003 and again in 2008.

“When he’s in front of the camera, he wants you to make sure you are aware that you know he’s there to keep you safe,” WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Chief Meteorologist Tom Meiners said.

Meiners said Gary will be impossible to replace.

Things certainly will not be the same when Gary is gone.

“It’s hard to imagine all of the things that you’ve seen and all those different events that you’ve had to encounter,” he said. “Thank you for all those years of service.”

“You have been a joy to work with, a pleasure to work with you,” Douglass said. “I’ll miss you here, buddy, and all the best to you.”

“He’s well versed and set to have a very good post-broadcast career, and I just want to wish him well,” Britt said.

We wish Gary the best in the future. Congratulations on your retirement from broadcasting!