Gary’s Goodbye: WBBJ crew holds luau-themed sendoff

JACKSON, Tenn. — The longest on-air personality at WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News worked his last day Friday.

Weather forecaster Gary Pickens was on air for the last 29 years, predicting and talking about weather.

Co-workers, friends and former workers gathered at the WBBJ studio in east Jackson for a luau-themed goodbye for the weather forecasting veteran.

Pickens says he will take a couple of weeks off and head to the beach before doing something else other than forecasting the weather — and having to get up at 2 o’clock in the morning.

We wish you all the best, Gary, and we’ll miss you!