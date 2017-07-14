International Rockabilly Hall of Fame hosts historical tour of downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The International Rockabilly Hall of Fame holds its first historical guided tour of downtown Jackson.

The tour takes us on a journey featuring music history such as Carl Perkins and Paul McCartney.

The tour also covers the history of transportation with the Greyhound Station, and of course the things that make life in a Southern city so unique, like food at Liberty Grill and the churches in historical downtown.

“We think that if we learn the history of our city, then we learn to love our city,” said Henry Harrison, president of the International Rockabilly Hall of Fame. “We have so many magnificent things in Jackson, we wanted to bring it to our attention in a more prominent manner.”

Harrison says this will not just be a yearly event. Anyone can go on guided tours of historical Jackson through the International Rockabilly Hall of Fame.