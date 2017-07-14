Jackson Fire Dept. gets new mascot, ‘Sparky,’ thanks to grant

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new mascot is on the way for the Jackson Fire Department thanks to a fire prevention grant.

The department received a $2,700 grant from FM Global Insurance. The money will go toward a new “Sparky” mascot costume for the department.

Officials say the old costume was damaged during a 2010 flood. Rico Bryson, public educator for the Jackson Fire Department, says it’s important for the morale of the city.

“To go into different venues, schools, churches and take Sparky with us to lighten the mood before we speak and lighten the mood before we talk about fire safety,” Bryson said.

The department hopes to have the costume in service within the month.