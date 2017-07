Martin Parks and Rec. to host day of water activities

MARTIN, Tenn. –Grab your swimsuit for a day of fun in a local park.

Saturday, July 15, Martin Parks and Recreation will offer a free “Wacky Water Day.”

That’ll run from from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Festival Park in downtown Martin.

The event will include water games, a children’s area for ages 5 and under, and a splash pad.

For more information, call the department at (731) 587-6784.