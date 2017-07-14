Mugshots : Madison County : 7/13/17 – 7/14/17 July 14, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/17Decarlous Taylor Aggravated robbery, destruction of and tampering with government records, evading arrest, criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 2/17Chelsea Venable DUI, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/17Arnita Woods Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 4/17Eugene McCurry Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/17Tina Halbrook DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 6/17Jonathan Mayberry Schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 7/17Joseph Kirk Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/17Joseph Wilkes DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 9/17Joshua Thomas-Walker Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/17Kenneth Mahone Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/17Markedas Artis Violation of probation, resisting stop/arrest, failure to appear, simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 12/17Michael Jones Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 13/17Ryan Mills Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of community corrections, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 14/17Stacey Burleigh Contraband in penal institution, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 15/17Stacy Hayes Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 16/17Trevor Siler DUI, violation of implied consent law, schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 17/17Wendell Crawford DUI, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/13/17 and 7 a.m. on 7/14/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore