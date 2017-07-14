Mugshots : Madison County : 7/13/17 – 7/14/17

1/17 Decarlous Taylor Aggravated robbery, destruction of and tampering with government records, evading arrest, criminal trespass

2/17 Chelsea Venable DUI, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license

3/17 Arnita Woods Disorderly conduct

4/17 Eugene McCurry Simple domestic assault



5/17 Tina Halbrook DUI

6/17 Jonathan Mayberry Schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

7/17 Joseph Kirk Violation of probation

8/17 Joseph Wilkes DUI



9/17 Joshua Thomas-Walker Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

10/17 Kenneth Mahone Assault

11/17 Markedas Artis Violation of probation, resisting stop/arrest, failure to appear, simple possession/casual exchange

12/17 Michael Jones Violation of probation



13/17 Ryan Mills Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of community corrections, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

14/17 Stacey Burleigh Contraband in penal institution, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, public intoxication

15/17 Stacy Hayes Failure to comply

16/17 Trevor Siler DUI, violation of implied consent law, schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license



17/17 Wendell Crawford DUI, violation of implied consent law



































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/13/17 and 7 a.m. on 7/14/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.