“Music at the Amp” draws hundreds to downtown Jackson’s summer music series

JACKSON, Tenn. — Music filled the air of downtown Jackson Friday night for the fourth event this summer of the “Music at the Amp” series.



“The great thing about what you’ll see here at the amp is that people from all walks of life can come together and enjoy and fellowship and experience the music of our region,” said Lori Nunnery, a volunteer on the Amp committee.

Representatives say headliner Travis Cottrell always draws a crowd.

“We love this event every year. We love this community, so it’s a great chance for us to come and, love on the community, and be with our friends and our family,” said worship pastor and musician Travis Cottrell.

The events also offer a variety of food vendors, providing something for everyone.

“I’m looking forward to eating their barbecue nachos,” said Amp attendee Macy Butler.

…but that is not all attendees look forward to.

“We’re looking forward to dance and sing to all the songs he plays for us,” Butler said.

Besides singing and dancing, representatives say “Music at the Amp” also brings the community together and visitors to downtown Jackson.

“It’s been a great community movement that people have been coming down to the Amp, and especially we have a lot of traffic at the Farmers Market, to visit the Farmers Market throughout the week,” said Nunnery, “and we’re just excited about the growth of this especially over the years.”

…and growth it brings, as people of all ages brought their chairs and blankets to enjoy an evening under the sky.

“It’s just a great family friendly place to come, and who doesn’t want to be outside on a beautiful night like tonight,” said Amp attendee Laura Butler.