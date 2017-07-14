Police ID victim in deadly north Jackson shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police have identified the victim in a deadly Thursday morning shooting in north Jackson.

Michael Jerod Harris, 21, of Jackson was killed in the shooting in the area of East University Parkway and Leebark Cove in north Jackson, according to a release from the Jackson Police Department.

Investigators are working to develop suspects and a motive in the homicide.

Officers responded just before 5 a.m. to the reported shooting where they found Harris lying on the ground with gunshot wounds in the 60 block of East University Parkway, according to the release.

Harris was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is urged to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).