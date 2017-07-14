Scattered Storms Still Possible Saturday

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. Friday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms have been moving quite slowly across West Tennessee this afternoon bringing heavy rainfall and frequent lightning at times. The slow moving rain has resulted in localized flash flooding, and that remains a concern through the evening before the storms begin to quiet down. However, these rain chances will continue right into the start of the weekend.

TONIGHT

Temperatures will be slow to cool down once again tonight with overnight lows in the lower to middle 70s. There’s a chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm overnight with partly cloudy skies and light winds.

The cold front bringing the boost in rain chances today will hold on into Saturday giving us a 50% chance for rain to start the weekend. However, showers and thunderstorms will dwindle by Saturday night leaving us mostly dry on Sunday. The weekend should be just a touch cooler with highs in the upper 80s and less humidity.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

