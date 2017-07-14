Two men sentenced in separated cases for being felons in possession of firearms

JACKSON, Tenn.-A judge has been sentenced a man who had three prior drug convictions to serve time in a federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The U.S. District Attorney’s Office says 40-year-old Preston Bryson will spend the next 15 years behind bars. He will have 5 years supervised release after his sentenced is carried out.

In an unrelated case another man was sentenced to 15-years in prison as well. The U.S. District Attorney’s Office said 30-year-old Caricus Hendrix, who had 3 prior serious drug offense convictions, was sentenced for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Following the completion of his sentence, Hendrix will have 3 years supervised release.