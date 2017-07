WEATHER UPDATE

SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED OVER THE MID-SOUTH FOR THE NEXT FEW DAYS. A FEW STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS ARE POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON, TONIGHT AND TOMORROW. GUSTY WINDS, LIGHTNING AND HEAVY RAIN IS POSSIBLE.

TEMPERATURES WILL BE IN THE 90S TODAY, THEN COOL TO THE 80S FOR A FEW DAYS. HEAT INDICES COULD REACH AS HIGH AS 103.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com