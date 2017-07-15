Brief Break From The Humidity

Weather Update 10:48 PM CDT

We enter a stretch of dry and quiet weather as the polar jet retreats to Canada and a ridge of high pressure builds across the Plains this week. Tomorrow and Monday will be hot still, but the humidity won’t be as bad as the last. Sunday will be nice with temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90. But it wont be as humid.

By midweek, temperatures will climb into the middle 90s with heat indices topping the 105 – 110°F range. So enjoy the not so humid weather the next two days. It’s going to get quite warm next week.

