Delta Heritage Center hosts Bluez, Soul, and Rock N Roll

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Brownsville’s annual Summer Jamz Music Fest continues Saturday night with Bluez, Soul, and Rock N Roll at the Delta Heritage Center.

Representatives say, they are having a “Hoodoo and Blues” exhibition along with a book signing of “A Secret History of Memphis Hoodoo” by author Tony Kail. They will also be having an outdoors concert of blues, soul, and rock and roll music from four local artists.

“So bring your lawn chairs, be ready for some great music. We’ve got a wonderful food vendor here, just a great summer evening, outside, listening to some really cool music,” said Sonia Outlaw-Clark, Executive Director of the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center.

Brownsville’s annual Summer Jamz Music Fest continues Sunday at 7 pm at the downtown Brownsville Amphitheater with “Prayz in the Park,” and then with Open Mike Monday back at the Delta Heritage Center at 6 pm.