More gun violence in Jackson: late-night shooting victim dies in hospital

JACKSON, Tenn. — Crime scene tape marks the spot on Bayberry Drive, where a man was murdered Friday night.

“It was like bam bam bam, like eight or 10 in row, Larry Henry said, who lives down the street from the duplex.

Henry said he was watching T.V. when he heard the shots around 9:30 p.m.

“So I came outside and looked down the street, and I didn’t see anything or any activity,” he said. “I assumed maybe it was some left over fireworks.”

But what Henry heard, wasn’t fireworks.

Jackson police said when they arrived on scene, they found a man in his twenties outside with gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

A woman who said she is the family of the victim described 29-year-old Kenneth Mahone as a former U.S. Marine who loved his family.

Those in the area say the neighborhood is usually quiet, but they weren’t surprised to hear about the violence.

“It’s sad that someone would get shot, and its sad that that thing occurred,” Henry said. “But its occurring everywhere, so I guess we are not immune.”

We reached out to the Jackson Police Department for more information. They said they have no additional comment at this time.