The Hottest Weather So Far Soon Arrives

Weather Update 10:30 PM CDT Sunday Evening.

A break from the humidity, but temperatures will rise even higher this week. We are looking at a stable and mostly dry pattern with low rain chances this week. Tonight, Expect clear skies and lows in the upper 60’s. Monday starts off mild and turns hot in the afternoon with mostly clear skies.

By midweek, temperatures will climb into the middle 90’s and heat indicies at 105 – 110°F. So enjoy the not so humid weather tonight and Monday as we have the warmest weather of the Summer coming in towards mid week.

