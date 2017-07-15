Jackson police investigating late-night shooting in west Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are investigating a late night shooting that occurred in west Jackson. It is a story WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News was alerted to, thanks to a 7 Eyewitness News tipster.

Officers responded to the area of Bayberry Drive, off North Parkway just before 10:30 p.m. Dozens of police cars were seen lining the streets with crime tape that cordoned off the scene. Officers, assisted by a K-9 were observed searching the area.

Investigators on the scene told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News one person was seriously injured in the shooting. Our crews observed the apparent victim being treated inside an ambulance. Investigators said the victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. Their immediate condition is unknown. No suspect information was given by investigators.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, call Jackson Police at (731) 425-8400 or at (731) 424-(TIPS) 8477.

