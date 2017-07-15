JMMAC hosts 1st West Tennessee business showcase

JACKSON, Tenn. — Business owners from all over West Tennessee came out for the *first* West Tennessee business showcase today.

The Jackson Madison county African American Chamber of Commerce put on the event. They want to show business owners how to keep their business running and new ways of looking at things.

One goal of today was creating more jobs in the communities of the business owners.

“If you’re really gonna change something in your community, you need to be able to give people a job. That’s why we’re here today to see if we can produce more jobs,” said Executive Director of the JMAAC Florence Howard.

The event was also for people thinking about opening their own business or non-profit but needed tips on where to start.