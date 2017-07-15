Kayla Forsythe will suit up for JSCC softball

JACKSON, Tenn. — Staying close to home, but not leaving the softball diamond is Jackson Christian’s Kayla Forsythe, who signed her letter of intent this week.

Kayla will suit up with the Generals at Jackson State Community College next season. For the eagles she hit two homers, 40 RBIs and scored 23 runs.

And was named an West Tennessee softball all-star after this season.

The pitcher says she’s excited for the next chapter as a collegiate softball player.