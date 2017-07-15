Local filmmaker competes in major competition for cash prize

JACKSON, Tenn — Jaron Lockridge, a Jackson native, stopped by the studio to talk about his film, ‘The Preacher’. Lockridge’s film is a top 10 finalist in the Memphis Film Prize short film competition. The up and coming filmmaker has the opportunity to take home $10,000.

