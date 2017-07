Pet of the Week: Dora

JACKSON, Tenn — Dora is available for adoption through Saving the Animals Together, better known as STAT.

She’s a super sweet beagle/terrier mix, and she’s super smart.

This cute pup loves kids, dogs and most of all cats.

Dora was at a high kill shelter and STAT representatives suspect she’s less than a year old. She would do best to a medium to high active home.

Contact STAT for more information about adopting Dora.