Charity bass tournament raises money for local organization

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Fisherman from across west Tennessee hit the waters of Gibson County Lake Sunday afternoon, to see who could reel in the most bass; a tournament held in support of the Exchange Club Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse.

“It’s a great cause because our kids are the future of this country, and anything we can do to help them out, is always a great thing,” said Puddle Jumpers member Terry Dunaway.

Representatives say, fundraisers support over 50 percent of the programs at the Lauderdale County center.

“The money is used to provide the services for our children there. We offer trauma focus therapy. We do groups there for parenting and nurturing. We have a relative caregiver program,” said Annette Maxwell, Director for the Exchange Club Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse in Lauderdale County.

Out of the 37 boats competing, the biggest bass caught weighed in at almost 12 pounds!

“It was a really tough day like, bluebird skies, high skies. We fished deep trees all day, and we lucked out and started catching them around lunch time,” said tournament winner Dalton Pitt.

Even though it may have been a tough day for fishing, competitors say, they consider the tournament Sunday to be a success, managing to raise more money than they did last year.

“We raised a total of over thirty one hundred dollars today opposed to eighteen hundred last year, so we feel very fortunate,” Dunway said.

Trophies and prizes were given to the top six teams, but competitors say, there were no losers Sunday.

“..but all in all it was a good day. I think the teams that came out had a good time, and obviously it’s for a good cause, so that’s the most important thing,” said Puddle Jumpers member Will Bass.

The Puddle Jumpers say they are already looking forward to holding the charity bass tournament again next year, and encourage anyone interested to participate.

After each weigh in Sunday, the bass caught were released back into the Gibson County Lake.