Local First Baptist church celebrates 150th birthday

TRENTON, Tenn. – First baptist church in Trenton celebrated their 150th birthday today.

Pastor Darrick Theus said the church was started by members of the original First Baptist church, which is also in Trenton. He said in celebration of this historic moment, the congregations of both churches are coming together for worship tonight.

“Were just enjoying the day and this is also a historical moment because this is the first time that the white congregation has come to our church to fellowship with us, and so were enjoying that with pastor Jason Bowen and the congregation that is coming over to share with us today,” said Pastor Theus.

The pastor said he’s proud of the growth and progress he’s seen in the church and congregation over the years. The celebration continues Saturday night with the 150th church anniversary dinner gala.