Local Jackson church celebrates Hometown Heroes

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Gospel Light Baptist Church took time out of their service on Sunday to say thanks to a few special visitors.

“Well we were invited out to the church today, they’re honoring first responders,” Eric Turner, Madison County Fire Chief, said. “It’s always nice to come out and get to see the public in these circumstances verses how we usually get to see them so it’s nice to come out and interact with them.”

After the service, the church had a potluck meal for the men and women. Then, the church members got an up close and personal look at what they do every day.

“It’ll be a time where people can come out and interact with them look at their vehicles and ask questions about what they do,” Wade Cash, Senior Pastor at Gospel Light Baptist Church, said.

Cash has family in law enforcement and that’s what encouraged him to set up the event.

“Many times this job is a thankless job and often times they see people in their worst situation,” Cash said. “We just want to take time to honor them and thank them for what they do.”

Turner said that days like today make it all worth it.

“It’s great. It’s heartwarming for us,” Turner said. “You know most first responders don’t do this for any recognition or anything but when people go out of their way to do this it means a lot to them.”