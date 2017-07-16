Local law enforcement searching for missing teen
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Local law enforcement in Hardin County are searching for the whereabouts of 14-year old Haylee Lowery who went missing Saturday, July 15th around midnight in Savannah, TN.
Lowery is a 5’2, white female and a 7 Eyewitness news tipster sent us a clothing description. They said she was last seen in black athletic shorts, a blue/grey T-shirt, and barefoot.
Friends and family flocked to social media to put out word that Lowery had went missing.
If you have any information you’re urged to contact the Hardin County Sheriff Office at 731-925-9007.