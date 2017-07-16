Local law enforcement searching for missing teen

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Local law enforcement in Hardin County are searching for the whereabouts of 14-year old Haylee Lowery who went missing Saturday, July 15th around midnight in Savannah, TN.

Lowery is a 5’2, white female and a 7 Eyewitness news tipster sent us a clothing description. They said she was last seen in black athletic shorts, a blue/grey T-shirt, and barefoot.

Friends and family flocked to social media to put out word that Lowery had went missing.