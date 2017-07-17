CNBC ranks Tennessee’s transportation & infrastructure 2nd in nation

JACKSON, Tenn. — For the eighth year in a row, CNBC has ranked Tennessee’s transportation system as one of the best in the nation.

The Volunteer State is ranked No. 2 in the country in the category of transportation and infrastructure in CNBC’s 2017 study “America’s Top States for Business.”

Tennessee was the only state at the top of that ranking with no transportation debt as the recently-passed “IMPROVE Act” raised the state’s gas tax to pay for more than $10 billion in leftover road projects.