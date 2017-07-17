Free Youth Engagement Summit kicks off in Trenton

TRENTON, Tenn. — A free three-day event just started in Trenton, giving families a fun activity on these hot summer days.

“No pressure,” Trenton Housing Authority Director of Housing Services Rhonda Casey said. “We’re not expecting anything from them but to have a good time.”

The Youth Engagement Summit will take place at Trenton Peabody for three days with three different events. Organizers say they want to see not only teens but also families.

Thanks to a state grant, the Trenton Housing Authority is hosting the summit alongside the teen group “No Pressure,” whose mission is to be a safe haven for kids in the area.

“Have issues but don’t know how to talk to their parents about it or their parents don’t know how to talk to them,” program coordinator Samora Hall said. “So I think it’s a great way to get the kids involved.”

Monday night will be the competitive game show “Think Fast.” Teams will answer questions about pop culture and educational topics.

“Things about abstinence, drunk driving, things about texting and driving,” Casey said. “Things that would hit a teen the most.”

Tuesday, the high school gym will transform into a 3,500-feet laser tag course. The summit finishes up Wednesday night with a performance from the Elam McKnight Band and Margie Clayburn.

“We want them to feel like they are loved, they belong, they’re accepted when they don’t feel that they are in other places and to other people,” Hall said.

But most of all, they want them to enjoy themselves.

“To have fun, a “no-pressure” youth,” Ariyana Hall said. “Come on now, come on down.”

Events will start at 5 p.m. each day and last at least until 8 p.m. The Trenton Housing Authority has already secured a grant to fund next year’s program.