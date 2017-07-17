Hardin Co. crash involving tanker truck leaves man dead

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A Monday morning crash involving a tanker truck in Hardin County leaves one man dead.

“It was just, I don’t know — awful,” Jossie Cook said.

The wreck happened right in front of Cook’s house around 11 a.m. Monday on Highway 226 in Savannah.

“It was just parts of trucks everywhere and everything just a mess,” Cook said.

Witnesses say a smaller white truck was headed northbound on Highway 226 when it swerved into the southbound lane, colliding with a tanker truck.

“The windshield was smashed in and the whole front of the truck was just gone,” Cook said.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says although the driver of the tanker truck, 50-year-old Steve Bullard, attempted to avoid the collision, the driver of the pickup, 84-year-old James Prince, ran into the side of the tanker.

“He was transported, but he was pronounced deceased on the scene,” said Chief Melvin Martin of the Hardin County Fire Department.

THP says Bullard was wearing his seat belt at the time, but Prince was not.

“Unfortunate accident, and we just remember them in our prayers because it’s a hard time for them,” Chief Martin said.

Law enforcement officers say the driver of the tanker truck walked away with minor injuries.