Hardin Co. emergency officials launch new emergency notification system

SAVANNAH, Tenn.-The Hardin County Emergency Management District has recently implemented a system that will allow them to send emergency text messages to residents.

Representatives said this system is a more modern and quicker way to send out a mass notification to the public.

They said they plan to use the system to send out alerts, from severe weather to missing persons.

“Primarily the automatic functions of Nixle 360 will be the National Weather Service alerts, the flash floods, the tornado watches, the tornado warnings that go out quit frequently here in West Tennessee,” said David Alexander, director of The Hardin County Emergency Management District.

Alexander said they used the system for the first time Sunday, sending out a missing persons alert.

Hardin County residents can sign up for emergency alert messages, by texting their zip code to ‘888777’.