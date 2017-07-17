Hardin County inducted three into the 2017 Hall of Fame class

COUNCE, Tenn. — Hardin County held their annual Hall of Fame banquet Monday night honoring three former athletes and sports figures.

Those inducted were, Steve Smith, Steve Carter and Fred Magnum.

Smith, was the voice of the Tigers dating back to the early 70’s in football, then expanded his role to cover baseball, basketball and youth baseball ’til 2014. After Smith passed away in 2014, the school named the radio booth in McCaleb-Welch gymnasium after him.

Carter, from the class of 1975 was a defensive lineman standout in high school that went on to walk on at UT before leaving for North Alabama and becoming one of the best football players in their history. He said this honor ranks up there with the best of them.

“I won a lot of awards in athletics, got inducted into my college Hall ff Fame, but this ranks up there among the top, it’s probably one of the best honors I’ve ever received,” Carter said.

Magnum, from Central High was the leader of the “Fabulous Five” basketball team in the 1956-57 seasons, that was ranked number one in West Tennessee. He said it was great to be recognized in front of his peers.

“It’s been a great honor, I’ve been gone 60-years from here so it’s nice people remember you,” Magnum said.