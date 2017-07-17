Hot Today But Not Too Humid… Yet

Weather Update 12:34 PM CDT

We have one more day of temperatures in the 90s without the oppressive humidity. It’ll still be warm out though. High temperature today will be around 91 degrees. Heat Index will be in the 95 – 99° range this afternoon. Weather wise it, we’ll be on the quiet side. For this evening we have a close eye on a weak front moving into the Ohio Valley by this evening. Models are not to excited about it making it into West Tennessee, especially with the loss of the sun. Otherwise, plan on a quiet week, with very small rain chances by late weekend.

