Another Hot Week Ahead

Weather Update – 6:30 p.m. Monday

It’s been a HOT day with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon but dew points remain in the upper 60s to near 70°F for now. As those numbers increase this week, we’re look at the potential for the heat index, or what the temperature feels like with the humidity to get close to 105°F during the warmer points of the afternoon. Plus, there is a very limited chance for relief from rainfall anytime soon – so stay cool!

TONIGHT

Under mainly clear skies with light winds, temperatures will drop to the upper 60s and lower 70s at the coolest point of the night. This may be one of the last evenings with near or below average temperatures for a while.

Tomorrow will be a mostly dry day with sunny skies leading to afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 90s. We’ll only have a light wind from the west at 5 miles per hour, so an increase in the humidity will lead to those temperatures feeling like they’re at or above 100°F. Even hotter weather is still to come. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and stay with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

